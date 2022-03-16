This spacious, family-friendly residence with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a four-car garage. Features include: open floor plan w fireplace, dining room, breakfast nook, custom cherry cabinets, granite countertops, security system, jetted soaking tub, laundry room on the first floor, large covered porch, 9 foot ceilings on first floor and additional parking for your favorite toys. Entire Home painted nice neutral gray and brand new carpet throughout The home situated on large lot (close to an acre) with room for expansion for an entertaining area which could including an inground pool or possibly another garage with a mother-in-law suite. Nestled in a small, upscale community in China Grove, NC. Located just minutes from I-85.
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $719,000
