4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,075,000

Don’t miss this opportunity to own your slice of paradise in the exclusive gated community of Christenbury Hall! Absolutely no detail has been missed in this Tudor-inspired custom home! Upon entering, you’ll find all of the bells and whistles including hardwood floors throughout, a 2-story foyer, a custom kitchen with vaulted ceiling, luxurious Wolf appliances, an exquisite kitchen island, a dining room with cove lighting and tray ceiling, coffered ceilings in great room, 4 ensuite bedrooms, primary bedroom on main, walk-in custom closets, a jetted tub, laundry with cabinetry throughout, an epoxy/rubber lined 3-car garage with custom cabinetry storage, exposed wood beams, 2 gorgeous fireplaces, built-in workspaces and library, a bonus room, a theater room with projector, a mudroom, arched entryways, high baseboards, tray ceilings and plantation shutters throughout. Step outside to hear the meditative sounds of nature and the gorgeous fountain located directly across from this stunner.

