4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,227,983

TO BE BUILT FOR YOU! Historic Concord home with basement, 2 car garage and porte-cochere will sit in a premiere location on beautiful South Union Street. Home boasts 9 ft. ceilings downstairs, open floor plan, custom cabinets, site finished wood floors, high end trim, wood windows, tile showers, drop in bath tubs, two master bedrooms (one main floor), walk out basement with 2 car garage, and back screened porch and much more! The home also has an upstairs recreational area. Construction has already been approved by Concord Historic Committee. Opportunity for Interior finishing choices and some customization. Final price could change based on buyer choices or increase in building materials. This is your chance to be in the wonderful downtown area, but with amazing quality new home construction!

