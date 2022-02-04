 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,295,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,295,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,295,000

Beautifully designed, resort like home on 4.38acres that backs to Coddle Creek reservoir. Exquisite kitchen w/ custom cabinets, quartz & designer tile backsplash, peninsula island w/dining area, Thermador 6-burner gas range w/griddle & hood vent, walk-in pantry w/Hickory wood shelving, convection/wall microwave & Thermador wall oven. The great room has sliders for an all-season room option that features an outdoor kitchen/bar, screen/projector capability & FireRock wood burning fireplace w/pizza oven. Unique owner's suite w/all-season sitting area, bath has separate dressing spaces both w/their own vanity & separate water closet. Split bedroom floorplan on main level, both secondary bedrooms have private baths. 8ft solid core doors downstairs! Expansive bonus/rec room, office upstairs w/bedroom & full bath. Paver patio and separate fire-pit area w/ water views. 3 car garage, no HOA, in ground irrigation, smart features throughout. Ask for feature sheet for all of the details of home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All the rage: Minnie Mouse’s pantsuit sparks uproar with some fans
Entertainment

All the rage: Minnie Mouse’s pantsuit sparks uproar with some fans

  • Updated

Reasons range from not liking the wardrobe choice to Disney ‘trying to destroy fabrics of our society’ Poor Minnie. All she wanted to do was update her wardrobe, and now she’s the topic of outrage in the Twitterverse. But why are people so upset that a fictional Disney character will wear a pantsuit during Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration? The reasons range from not liking the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts