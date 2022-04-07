 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,850

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,850

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,661 sq. ft. home in the Shenandoah Park community of Concord, NC is waiting for you! Many upgrades adorn this fantastic brick ranch home. Fresh carpets, luxury vinyl plank floors and quartz countertops provide comfort and practicality. The spacious kitchen has a lot of cabinetry and counterspace and comes equipped with a stainless steel appliance package. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom, and three more bedrooms share a second full bath. Enjoy this spring on your covered patio in the huge back yard!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts