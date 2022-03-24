 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,875

A SPACIOUS HOME located in the popular Boulder Creek community. Large bedrooms, large closets with lots of yard. Close to all the major stores in Concord, this home offers a huge master bedroom on the 2nd floor with the laundry room on the 2nd floor as well. Fresh paint, wood floor all downstairs, ready for immediate occupancy.

