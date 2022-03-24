Beautiful, new home located in Campbell Farms! Spacious open floor plan, great room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Vinyl plank flooring, carpet and neutral colors throughout. Stainless steel refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, kitchen island. Granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer! 2 car garage with remote. Excellent Cabarrus County Schools. Minutes to shopping, medical and interstate. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD – At only 45 years old, Marty Paxton walked away from his dream job Monday afternoon and into the rest of his life.
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
As you read this I will be in Indiana with the Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team. The Niners won the Conference USA Tournament last week…
Cabarrus County School Superintendent John Kopicki last week announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarr…
She started as a paramedic.
David Parisi, a teacher at Jay M. Robinson High School for almost 20 years, started the Vex Robotics Team 5139 almost 10 years ago and his tea…
Cabarrus County Schools announced the following teachers have been selected as finalists for CCS Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023:
CONCORD – A.L. Brown’s Daunte Marshall and West Cabarrus’ Jaynissa Cauthen each won multiple events Monday during a track and field meet held …
The gas station owner said he lost more than $1,600 in gas after someone found a way to get past the payment system at one of his pumps.
Cabarrus Commissioners notebook: Search narrows for Courthouse artist; other building projects progressing
CONCORD – The Courthouse Art Selection Committee is now tasked with selecting the artist whose work will be suspended in the lobby of the new …