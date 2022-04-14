4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,100

This classic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the desirable neighborhood of Brandon Ridge. This home features a bright spacious floor plan, vinyl plank & carpet flooring throughout, and a single car garage. The open dining and living area are at the front of the home and leads you to the eat-in kitchen that has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a window that looks to the breakfast area. The living area has a cozy fireplace and flows right into the dining area, creating a great space for entertaining. The large main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has a huge walk-in closet and an ensuite bath that has an extended vanity. The 3 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Located in the Cabarrus County school district and settled near Hwy 49 and Hwy 601, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, and more. Don’t miss out on this stunning home and exciting community!