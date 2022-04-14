This classic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the desirable neighborhood of Brandon Ridge. This home features a bright spacious floor plan, vinyl plank & carpet flooring throughout, and a single car garage. The open dining and living area are at the front of the home and leads you to the eat-in kitchen that has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a window that looks to the breakfast area. The living area has a cozy fireplace and flows right into the dining area, creating a great space for entertaining. The large main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has a huge walk-in closet and an ensuite bath that has an extended vanity. The 3 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Located in the Cabarrus County school district and settled near Hwy 49 and Hwy 601, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, and more. Don’t miss out on this stunning home and exciting community!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
All events are free to the public.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: For Northwest’s Hubbard, the road to 300 wins has been filled with lessons, blessings
CONCORD — In the winter of 1991, a substitute teacher named Joe Hubbard arrived at Northwest Cabarrus High School.
Every Wednesday from April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas.
The first quarter building permits show that construction remains strong but is down a bit from 2021 and 2020. Recent announcements, such as E…
CONCORD – On Wednesday, April 13, at noon, new local retailers will cut the ribbon to officially open the Retail Lab Pop Up Store at the Cabar…
Actor-director Ron Howard had a “family adventure” on the North Carolina coast over the weekend and has been gushing about the experience on social media.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
"It was one of those full circle moments."
A 3-year-old was killed Sunday, April 10, after being swept over the top of Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the highest waterfall east of …
Working behind a pharmacy counter, you get to know the people you are providing medications to and the health battles they face. Whether they …