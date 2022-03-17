Don't miss out on this charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in highly sought-after Riverwalk neighborhood. Upon entering this well-maintained home, you will be greeted by wood flooring that runs through the entire main floor. The main living area features a very large family room complete with a cozy fireplace, large open kitchen with tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops and tile backsplash, and a fantastic dining room finishes out the main floor. The second story features huge primary suite complete with a garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Also included on the second story you will find 3 very spacious guest bedrooms as well as a full bath that also has a double sink, and convenient laundry location. This home also features a fenced backyard with a paver patio and firepit that is prefect for entertaining. Plus, it is very close to Concord Mill outlet mall, Charlote motor speedway, Great Wolf Lodge Water Park, various restaurants and entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,250
