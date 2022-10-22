4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,379,000

Beautiful custom home located on a 2.6 acre private wooded lot in a small gated neighborhood near Davidson. The thoughtfully planned layout offers many custom features including a beautifully appointed kitchen with a 48” gas range, a built in 60” refrigeration wall, a butler’s pantry, farm sink and a large island. The open concept living area features a stone fireplace and retractable doors opening to a back porch and outdoor entertainment area overlooking the large pool. The primary bedroom suite is located on the first floor and features a cozy seating area. The primary bath offers an extra large shower with multiple shower heads and a rain shower feature.The 2nd floor has 3 on suites with each bedroom having its own bathroom. A large gym and yoga room with a future full bath This space is plumbed for a full kitchen and bath and could be used as an additional living space. The neighborhood is surrounded by a walking trail and includes a basketball court and playground area.