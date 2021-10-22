4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,400,000

A gated tree canopied drive leads you to this magnificent custom built lakefront estate on 60 acres just north of Charlotte, NC. Designed with attention to detail with a wide open floor plan for formal and informal entertaining. The first floor owner's suite has window views of the lake, a large walk in closet and spa like bathroom plus private office, gym or sitting room. All the spacious bedrooms have walk in closets and ensuite bathrooms. Separate entrance leads you to an in law suite for extended family. Endless opportunities to farm, have animals or run an agribusiness. Enjoy over 40 acres of mature hardwoods, stocked 5 acre lake, a year round creek, hiking and atv trails. Large barn can be used for a multitude of things such as weddings, reunions, parties and meetings. Upgrades include a new 50 year roof, siding, leaf gutter, well pump, septic pump, water filtration system and so much more. Seller offering a 1 year home warranty.