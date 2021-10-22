A gated tree canopied drive leads you to this magnificent custom built lakefront estate on 60 acres just north of Charlotte, NC. Designed with attention to detail with a wide open floor plan for formal and informal entertaining. The first floor owner's suite has window views of the lake, a large walk in closet and spa like bathroom plus private office, gym or sitting room. All the spacious bedrooms have walk in closets and ensuite bathrooms. Separate entrance leads you to an in law suite for extended family. Endless opportunities to farm, have animals or run an agribusiness. Enjoy over 40 acres of mature hardwoods, stocked 5 acre lake, a year round creek, hiking and atv trails. Large barn can be used for a multitude of things such as weddings, reunions, parties and meetings. Upgrades include a new 50 year roof, siding, leaf gutter, well pump, septic pump, water filtration system and so much more. Seller offering a 1 year home warranty.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
- Updated
Week 9 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: When they gather to pay respects to ex-Spiders coach Wright, they’ll celebrate a true baseball man’s life
- Updated
CONCORD – As a hard-hitting, hard-charging player in the late 1980s, David Wright provided his share of special moments out on the South Rowan…
- Updated
CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Concord Spiders extended their winning streak to five games on Friday night, taking down rival No…
As usual there are lots changes on the southwest side of town. I rolled out that way this week. I popped into Concord Mills after a quick trip…
- Updated
ALBEMARLE – Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Mount Pleasant kept its unblemished Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference record intact Friday night, rolling to …
- Updated
CONCORD – At first, it looked as if it was going to be a shootout, two Greater Metro 4 Conference foes going head-to-head as West Cabarrus and…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With Lee nearing state record, Bulldogs establish new team marks in shellacking of Cardinals
- Updated
CONCORD – Jay M. Robinson out-scored its first two conference opponents 87-7.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 10:
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Lavar Batts Sr., through all his personal struggles, still finds a way to be selfless and serve
- Updated
CONCORD – Lavar Batts Sr. got into his chosen profession – an Exceptional Children assistant teacher who had a side hustle as a basketball coa…