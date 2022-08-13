4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,450

Be ready to watch the most breathtaking sunset of your life right from your backyard! This home has everything you have been looking for. As you walk in, you will be enchanted by the open floor plan and the amazing back covered porch. You will be sure to feel the peace that is missing in the world as you sip your coffee overlooking the fascinating view from your backyard. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite counter tops and stunning LVP throughout the main area, and the neighborhood...that's one of a kind. The amenities make you feel as if you had just landed in a resort somewhere in Mexico and the top rated schools (2 are located inside the neighborhood) are sure to be one of the reasons you will want to move here. I could say a lot more about this gracious home and this superb neighborhood but instead, I'll invite you to schedule a showing and see it for yourself.