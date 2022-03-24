 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,495

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,495

Extraordinary Home. Four Bedrooms plus Bonus Room, 3 Full Baths. Beautiful Home with Dramatic Two Story Foyer and Great room, Extra Large Formal Dining Room with Moldings and Columns, Cherry Cabinetry in Fully Equipped Kitchen with 9 Foot Bar space at Island with Granite Countertops. Main Floor features Bedroom with Full Bath while Upper floor has Three Bedrooms plus Bonus Room. Upstairs Master Bedroom Suite features Spacious Bay wall Window and Super Large Master Bath. Neighborhood Pool, Tennis Courts, and Club House just around corner. Moss Creek Neighborhood is short distance to Concord Mills Mall with numerous Restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts