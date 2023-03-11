HELLO AFFORDABILITY! This BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION home is spectacular! The quality, space and location are the things that buyers are searching for in this market. This home has FOUR spacious bedrooms, TWO FULL bathrooms, granite countertops and luxury vinyl flooring. The floorplan is open and the kitchen has a spacious eat-in island. The yard is huge and flat. Sip some coffee or have iced tea on your nice sized front porch or the back patio. This home is close to all things Concord...Downtown, Gibson Mill, & Clearwater. ***This property is part of a community land trust. Applicants MUST meet affordable housing criteria. Income criteria is 80% of Area Median Income or below preferred (may accept 120% of AMI). Buyers may use down payment assistance. $250,000 selling price for the home (structure not including the land underneath) only. This is a part of an affordable housing program with WeBuild Concord.) ***