4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $275,000

Welcome to your new home in the Walkers Glen subdivision of Moss Creek. On the lower level with access to a one-car garage, you’ll find a full bedroom and full bath that leads to the covered patio. Located on the second level are the spacious living room with fireplace, dining room, large eat-in kitchen, and powder room. From the kitchen, you’ll discover an upper deck perfect for outdoor entertaining or simply enjoying a hot cup of coffee. The third level has the owners’ bedroom with ensuite boasting a double vanity and walk-in closet as well as 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Community amenities include a clubhouse, 50-meter Olympic pool with slides, 25-meter lap pool, wading pool, splash pool, tennis & pickle ball courts, basketball court, walking trails, playground and fitness center. Don’t miss your chance at low-maintenance living with all the perks of a great neighborhood!