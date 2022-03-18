4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $3,817,200

Very rare find! Well-built custom home in an incredible location with amazing acreage. Bring your horses & livestock, plant your dream garden or just enjoy the abundant privacy. Imagine peaceful mornings and evenings relaxing on either of the huge covered porches, both overlooking the yard and the trees beyond. Inside, this home was carefully designed with handsome details including multiple built-ins and expansive windows offering scenic views from nearly every room. Beautiful hardwood floors, owner's suite, and spacious living areas on the main level; large secondary bedrooms and bonus on the upper level; nice finished walk-out basement with a full bath. Low Cabarrus County taxes and great schools, located approx. 10 min. from Historic Downtown Concord, 17 minutes from I-485 and 38 minutes from Charlotte Center City.