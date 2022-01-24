Brick Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge laundry and mud room area off the carport. Cozy and spacious den with fireplace. The light filled living room and dining room are open to each other. The kitchen has some newer appliances. This home needs some updating, but offers spacious bedrooms and living areas. Unfinished basement can be finished or used for storage/workshop. Sellers will not make repairs-sold "AS-IS."
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $300,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Cocnord Police has charged 24-year-old Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer with murder after Sawyer was seen leaving the residence where his mother was found dead.
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
20-year-old found dead in motel room came to NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
New businesses continue to pop up across the area from Harrisburg to Kannapolis and points in between. Today’s column will touch on a few of them.
- Updated
A woman turned herself in to the Concord Police Department Wednesday for the fatal hit and run that took place Tuesday evening.
- Updated
The Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Lifeline Charlotte Centre on Friday, Jan. 21, at Gibson Mills in Concord.…
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
- Updated
The old Moss-Morris House has undergone quite the makeover.
- Updated
CONCORD—The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus announced Wednesday its 2022 Board of Directors and officers.
- Updated
CONCORD – The night began with a special tribute to a fallen Spider.