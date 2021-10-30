Beautiful home in the Hallstead community. Built in 2019, this home features stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan. Come and see it. It won't last long. **OPEN HOUSE** Sunday 10-31-21 From 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $310,000
