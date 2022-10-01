 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

FOUR BEDROOM, open floorplan, featuring: LVP Flooring, carpeted bedrooms, large double vanities, granite countertops, modern white shaker cabinets with crown molding and soft close doors, stainless steel appliances, a spacious primary bedroom with a HUGE CLOSET, deck with built-in benches and FENCED IN BACKYARD! Close to downtown Concord and Gibson Mill entertainment complex! THIS ONE WON’T LAST!!!

