Welcome home! This like new home was built in 2018 and and has been very well taken care of. Upon entry you will be greeted by an open floor plan and nice sized island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large dining area, fireplace and more. Make your way out the back door to your fenced in yard with firepit. All you need is a chair! Upstairs you will find that coveted loft and 4 spacious bedrooms and a massive walk in closet in the owners suite. Don't delay, you want to visit this home today!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000
Masks are currently optional to start the year in Cabarrus County Schools, but there will be further discussion on the matter at a meeting Monday, Aug. 16.
Johnson C. Smith football player from Statesville landed a Bojangles endorsement. He joins UNC, Clemson athletes lending names to chain.
A Statesville native and redshirt freshman receiver at Johnson C. Smith University has become the first athlete from an HBCU to ink an endorsement deal with Bojangles.
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Concord native was recently promoted in rank to captain while serving at Naval Air Systems Command.
The City of Concord held a groundbreaking ceremony with Cabarrus County and LMG for the $70 million dollar development project that was approved last year.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We’re excited. We appreciate the work of HR and Finance and working together to kind of hammer out a proposal.”
And at the end, they cheered.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Jay M. Robinson's Koerner latest example there’s something special in the Cabarrus water
CONCORD – Tuesday might’ve been just another day on the sports calendar for most locales, but it was another day on the grandest of stages for…
For almost 40 years I was the public health director of Cabarrus County. Throughout all those years, I was proud that our county was considere…
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …