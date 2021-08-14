4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

Welcome home! This like new home was built in 2018 and and has been very well taken care of. Upon entry you will be greeted by an open floor plan and nice sized island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large dining area, fireplace and more. Make your way out the back door to your fenced in yard with firepit. All you need is a chair! Upstairs you will find that coveted loft and 4 spacious bedrooms and a massive walk in closet in the owners suite. Don't delay, you want to visit this home today!!!