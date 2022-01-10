 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

Great house that will check the boxes for a lot of buyers! 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry upstairs, with an open living area downstairs. Private backyard, newer roof, and all appliances will be included with the sale!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts