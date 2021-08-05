 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $325,000
**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Watch Virtual Tour!! Beautiful 1 Story single family in Concord!! Lovely 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms in Concord! Open space and extremely functional home in a quiet neighborhood. Master bedroom has a walk-in shower. Wood floors. Covered Patio. Fenced in (white vinyl privacy) large backyard and 10x10 storage shed. Kitchen includes Cable Prewire, Ceiling Fan(s), CO Detector, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Oven, Electric Dryer Hookup, Electric Range, Exhaust Fan, Ice Maker Connection, Microwave, Refrigerator. Updated interior paint and mini blinds/curtains rods on every window and patio door. Hurry!!

