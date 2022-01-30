4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $329,000

Beautiful home with 4 good size bedrooms, and three full baths, open Concept with large living room and eat in kitchen. New siding, New Roof, New HVAC, new plumbing, and more. This home is practically a New Construction home!! Large kitchen isle with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new roof 2021, new HVAC, new water heater, new electrical wiring and water pipes, new windows, new flooring, new carpet in bedrooms. NO HOA DUES. Close to Downtown Concord, Restaurants, Shops, and I-85. Must See.