4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $335,000

Finish what the current owners started! Many improvements have been made to this beautiful, older home and you can pick up where they left off. This home has so many possibilities! On the main floor, you have three bedrooms, any of which that can be made an office or other use, a full bath, a nice size family room, a good size kitchen with a breakfast nook and a laundry room. Upstairs, you have a bonus room/loft that can be used as a media room, sitting room or office, an amazing master bedroom and a full bath. You will have a detached garage for parking your cars and/or having a workshop. Enjoy a good size deck in the back that is perfect for grilling out and socializing with friends and family. The back yard is fenced in. The front of the house has a wonderful porch that wraps around the side of the house. The heat pump is newer (2021) and the roof is also newer (2020). Your new home awaits!