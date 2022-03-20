Finish what the current owners started! Many improvements have been made to this beautiful, older home and you can pick up where they left off. This home has so many possibilities! On the main floor, you have three bedrooms, any of which that can be made an office or other use, a full bath, a nice size family room, a good size kitchen with a breakfast nook and a laundry room. Upstairs, you have a bonus room/loft that can be used as a media room, sitting room or office, an amazing master bedroom and a full bath. You will have a detached garage for parking your cars and/or having a workshop. Enjoy a good size deck in the back that is perfect for grilling out and socializing with friends and family. The back yard is fenced in. The front of the house has a wonderful porch that wraps around the side of the house. The heat pump is newer (2021) and the roof is also newer (2020). Your new home awaits!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As you read this I will be in Indiana with the Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team. The Niners won the Conference USA Tournament last week…
- Updated
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
- Updated
David Parisi, a teacher at Jay M. Robinson High School for almost 20 years, started the Vex Robotics Team 5139 almost 10 years ago and his tea…
- Updated
Cabarrus County School Superintendent John Kopicki last week announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarr…
- Updated
Fishing is a popular activity for those looking to relax during the warmer months. In North Carolina, most anglers are required to have a license to fish. If you’re caught fishing without one, you could face a hefty fine. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to fish in the state this year. Who is required to have a fishing license? Anyone in North Carolina over the age of 16 is ...
- Updated
Jack Cox of Concord went to Hilton Head last March to play golf with a group of old friends. He came back with the idea to bring together a gr…
The gas station owner said he lost more than $1,600 in gas after someone found a way to get past the payment system at one of his pumps.
This Saturday, we expect lots of children to tangle their fingers through stringy yarn, squish a little bubble wrap, stroke the softness of fa…
- Updated
CONCORD – Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) lieutenants Nicole Shapiro and Kaleb Frady took first place at the North Carolina O…
- Updated
RALEIGH — A new program in North Carolina is placing a "bounty" on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state.