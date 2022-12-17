Ask about how you can receive a $10,000 closing credit with the use of our preferred lender! 1.1 Acres in the heart of Concord! This new construction ranch is on a quiet street that is within close proximity to everything! Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction 4 BR 2BA Ranch. This open floor plan offers a large great room with luxury vinyl plank floors. The spacious kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and more. Relax in you large primary suite with a walk in closet. Full laundry room and ample storage space provides everything you need in your new home. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $337,900
