This gorgeous meticulously maintained 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home welcomes you with a charming covered front porch. Once inside, the home offers an open concept floor plan with spacious a living area and LVP flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, tile backsplash, extra recessed can lighting, stainless steel appliances, pantry and lots of natural light sure to delight any chef. Out back you'll find a patio and private backyard perfect for relaxing and grilling. Upstairs the oversized primary bedroom boasts cathedral ceilings, a walk-in closet with an en-suite finished with a garden tub and standup shower. The 3 additional bedrooms are more than generous in size with amazing closet space and lots of windows for natural light. All floor boards freshly painted, refrigerator, washer and dyer will CONVEY. This is a must see home!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $339,000
