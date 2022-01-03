 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $340,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $340,000

  Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $340,000

Welcome home! This well maintained beauty features an open floorplan and is move in ready! Spacious light-filled charming family room with fireplace leads to the stunning eat in kitchen. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and large island with breakfast bar. Updated lighting fixtures throughout main level. Secondary bedrooms and Owners suite is located upstairs. Owners suite bath features dual sinks, walk in closet, walk in shower and soaking tub! Backyard is perfect for entertaining with oversized concrete patio and fenced yard. Great location- minutes from dining, grocery, 49 and 601. This gem will not last long!!

