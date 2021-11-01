4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $342,500

BEAUTIFUL LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE / Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms + Bonus area / Wood floor 2-story entry / 13x11 dining room has wood floors, crown, chair-railing & picture moldings & French doors / HUGE 22’ Kitchen has bay breakfast area, 42” cabinets & tile floors / Laundry room (not a closet) with tons of wall cabinets & door to 2-Car Garage / First floor Master bedroom has laminate floor, trey ceiling, ceiling fan, 6’ walk-in closet & twins windows with view of Fenced Backyard / Master bath has soaking tub & Full glass enclosure to FULL TILE shower & double sinks / Upgraded solid Oak stairs to 2nd floor (no carpet on stairs) / Large Bonus area & 3 additional bedrooms / Storage building as is / Security System always on - will be disarmed upon confirming your appointment remotely.