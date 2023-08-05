Welcome to the Harper Plan - the epitome of comfort and affordability! This charming house offers a spacious living experience with its 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bathroom, totaling 1553 square feet of delightful living space. Retreat to the private primary suite, featuring a spacious bedroom, a walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom for your convenience. The additional three bedrooms provide versatility, making them ideal for a growing family, a home office, or a hobby room. The Harper Plan doesn't stop there! This home also offers a 1-car garage, providing protection for your vehicle and extra storage space. The landscaped backyard is an ideal spot for outdoor activities or simply relaxing in the fresh air. Don't miss the opportunity to make this wonderful house your home.