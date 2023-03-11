Truly IMMACULATE HOME with a Beautiful and Appealing Open Floor Plan. Absolutely STUNNING Gourmet Kitchen boasts White Cabinets, White Countertops, a Modern Backsplash, White Ceramic Farm Sink, Stainless Appliances, Spacious Walk-In Pantry. 4 Bedrooms in this Wonderful 1 Story Home. So Many Upgrades!!! Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Throughout. 9' Tall Ceilings. Master Suite Boasts a Spacious Walk-In Closet. Full 2 Car Garage. GREAT HOME!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $349,995
