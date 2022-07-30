4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $349,995

This home features an open living concept with 9 foot ceilings on the first floor and formal dining for hosting your guests. Gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Enjoy your large, open kitchen with island, granite, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Come home and relax in your gorgeous master suite. The community features a zero-entry pool with cabana and playground. Priced to sell. Won't last long. Book your showing now!