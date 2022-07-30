This home features an open living concept with 9 foot ceilings on the first floor and formal dining for hosting your guests. Gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Enjoy your large, open kitchen with island, granite, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Come home and relax in your gorgeous master suite. The community features a zero-entry pool with cabana and playground. Priced to sell. Won't last long. Book your showing now!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $349,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pizza, coffee, road construction, coyotes and college basketball – we’ve going all over the place in today’s Friday Five.
PRO BASEBALL: With ‘dream job,’ Hickory Ridge alum DeVos focused on long, winding road to the majors
HARRISBURG — Back in 2011, an 11-year-old Little Leaguer from Harrisburg suddenly found himself lucky enough to be living a little boy’s dream.
Public parking will be set at an hourly rate.
She likes good food, catching fireflies and teaching preschoolers about germs.
She wants other girls to never give up on their dreams.
KANNAPOLIS — A birthday is already a special occasion. Each year can launch a new path along your journey of life. When it is your centennial,…
It has been our sense that the Community Free Clinic of Concord has been underused for some time.
The tax rate increased by eight cents.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing person, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Deal Road, Mooresville.
Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.