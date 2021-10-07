 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $355,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $355,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $355,000

Beautiful renovated home on a corner lot less than 5 minutes from dining and shopping in downtown Concord. Enjoy evenings sitting on the large porch or patio that this home has to offer. This home has been renovated from the studs up, and comes equipped with refinished hardwood flooring throughout the main floor; and carpet in each of the bedrooms and office space. The updated kitchen comes with brand new expresso cabinets and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and a nice breakfast bar and eating area that opens into the living room. All the bathrooms have been updated, with the primary bathroom having a double vanity. Each of the bedrooms are spacious and the large primary bedroom comes with a large walk in closet and updated primary bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage
National News

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts