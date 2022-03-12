4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $355,000

MOVE IN READY Under 400K in Concord!!! Beautiful 2020 built home offers open floor plan with low maintenance laminate wood flooring throughout the first floor. The white kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances and a walk in pantry along with a large island with sink and storage for serving and entertaining! At the top of the stairs is a large bonus/flex space along with 4 bedrooms. The primary suite includes a large walk in closet! Extend your entertaining on the upgraded backyard patio perfect for summer grilling and gathering.