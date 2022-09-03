 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $360,000

This is a must see move in ready home in the Concord, NC area. This home is built by Ryan Homes and Has an Additional office space that doesn't come on all the 2 Story homes in the Neighborhood! This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Don't miss this opportunity!

