4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $365,000

Beautiful 2 Story- 4 BR 2 1/2 Bath home with 2 car garage and private backyard. Home was built in 2019 and is located in the quiet neighborhood of Pendleton. Bright open concept living space, ideal for entertaining and gatherings. Split plan upstairs, including the private primary suite (complete with spacious en-suite bath and walk in closet. This home is convenient to shopping, parks, and other amenities.