4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $369,900

SHOWINGS BEGIN SATURDAY AFTERNOON at this Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! This home features the desirable open floorpan with luxury plank flooring, granite counter tops, white cabinetry, large island in the kitchen with a great pantry, and a 2 car garage. The master suite boost a cathedral ceiling and all the bedrooms are spacious with ceiling/light fixtures. Blinds are included as well :) This home would be great for entertaining your family and friends! Conveniently located near Hwy 49/601, Concord, Harrisburg, shopping, restaurants, and medical.