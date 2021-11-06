4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $379,900

Welcome Home to the popular community, The Mills at Rocky River! In this perfect cul-de-sac you will find the beautiful and charming 1519 Bailiff Court just waiting for you and your family to fill with memories. This 2 story house offers an updated, open kitchen and living room perfect for entertaining and holiday gatherings. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths with the ability to covert a room to an office or playroom. Sitting on just under a quarter of an acre- the backyard is filled with space and opportunity. Not to mention the massive community pool making summer in the Carolinas 10x more fun! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the highway- come see what you're missing out and make this home yours today!