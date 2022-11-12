To tour this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property is to preview a pleasant new life as its owner. Sunlight delivers abundant illumination. The neutral color palette presents a blank slate for interior design. The kitchen features marvelous counter space and major appliances. A classic island configuration maximizes flexibility. The entire scene looks great beneath warm natural light. The master bedroom is a retreat of recharging for tomorrow. In addition to the convenience of the private bathroom, you will find plenty of walk-in closet space to let your wardrobe breathe. The other 3 bedrooms, with plenty of closet space, are located above the ground floor for enhanced privacy. The generous yard provides plenty of space for enjoyment. The home is found on a tranquil, low-traffic street. This lovely dwelling is a special Concord, NC find among the contemporary construction of Campbell Farms development.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cabarrus County School Board member Laura Blackwell was a clear winner and the leading vote-getter in the school board race.
Diamond Staton-Williams is currently a Harrisburg councilmember.
Pam Escobar
Carpenter, Floyd and Treadaway endorsed for school board
Street, who has been an assistant district attorney in Cabarrus County for the last eight years, competed against incumbent Judge Juanita Boger-Allen.
Brian Floyd
Cabarrus County Commissioner Lynn Shue led the way, and Republicans took all three commission seats up for election.
Carolyn B. Carpenter
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Trojans have used the power of self-belief to become one of county’s best stories
CONCORD – Arguably the best high school football story in Cabarrus County this fall is that of the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans.
The Concord Police Department has charged a person it says is responsible for three recent armed robberies.