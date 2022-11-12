4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $380,000

To tour this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property is to preview a pleasant new life as its owner. Sunlight delivers abundant illumination. The neutral color palette presents a blank slate for interior design. The kitchen features marvelous counter space and major appliances. A classic island configuration maximizes flexibility. The entire scene looks great beneath warm natural light. The master bedroom is a retreat of recharging for tomorrow. In addition to the convenience of the private bathroom, you will find plenty of walk-in closet space to let your wardrobe breathe. The other 3 bedrooms, with plenty of closet space, are located above the ground floor for enhanced privacy. The generous yard provides plenty of space for enjoyment. The home is found on a tranquil, low-traffic street. This lovely dwelling is a special Concord, NC find among the contemporary construction of Campbell Farms development.