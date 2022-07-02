4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

Welcome Home to Hallstead community! This beautiful home has been well maintained and you will fall in love with the open floor plan. The home features a large family room, dining and kitchen to entertain family and friends. The Kitchen has granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom offers a private oasis with his and her sinks, private water closet, and garden tub. The home provides great storage and 2 large closets as you enter from the garage. The spacious secondary bedrooms offer great closet space as well. For work or play the home is in a great location for easy access to 485, Charlotte, Charlotte Speedway, Concord Mills Mall, minutes from downtown Concord and much more!