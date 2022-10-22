4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

Why wait for new construction when this lovely move-in ready home that was completed in 2022 is ready now? This open floor plan offers neutral paint, plentiful natural and recessed lighting and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas. Kitchen features white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large island with storage and seating, pantry and adjacent dining area. Family room is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Flex room could make an ideal office for those working from home or playroom. Spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite that includes a vanity with dual sinks and shower. Three secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large laundry room complete the upper level. Attached, two-car finished garage with MyQ Garage Technology and backyard with patio. Google Nest thermostats. Refrigerator, washer/dryer convey. Cabarrus County Schools.