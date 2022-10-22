 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

Why wait for new construction when this lovely move-in ready home that was completed in 2022 is ready now? This open floor plan offers neutral paint, plentiful natural and recessed lighting and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas. Kitchen features white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large island with storage and seating, pantry and adjacent dining area. Family room is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Flex room could make an ideal office for those working from home or playroom. Spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite that includes a vanity with dual sinks and shower. Three secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large laundry room complete the upper level. Attached, two-car finished garage with MyQ Garage Technology and backyard with patio. Google Nest thermostats. Refrigerator, washer/dryer convey. Cabarrus County Schools.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts