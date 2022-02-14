4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

MOVE IN READY on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Oak Park subdivision, less than 5 minutes to I-85 with community pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, and basketball court. New carpet and paint throughout. Pergo laminate wood floors in foyer, hallway, and kitchen. Formal living room/office with bay window, family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen with gas range, formal dining room, and half bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms, bonus/4th bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry room upstairs. Bose speakers in living room, family room, master bedroom, and master bath. Washer and Dryer conveys. Won't last long!