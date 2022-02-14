MOVE IN READY on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Oak Park subdivision, less than 5 minutes to I-85 with community pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, and basketball court. New carpet and paint throughout. Pergo laminate wood floors in foyer, hallway, and kitchen. Formal living room/office with bay window, family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen with gas range, formal dining room, and half bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms, bonus/4th bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry room upstairs. Bose speakers in living room, family room, master bedroom, and master bath. Washer and Dryer conveys. Won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – A burglary suspect died after being shot by a Concord Police officer early Sunday at Modern Nissan, according to a press release fro…
- Updated
He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.
- Updated
She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
- Updated
She crossed the center lane before striking the Jeep, authorities said.
- Updated
Read why Cabarrus County Board of Education member Keshia Sandidge voted for mask optional in schools for staff and students.
- Updated
Students had to meet a $20,000 fundraiser goal to see Principal Rick Money get his sides shaved.
- Updated
Schools across North Carolina and the country are facing teacher shortages. We’ve been told for years it is coming and it’s here now. The pand…
- Updated
(Records entering Tuesday’s games)
HUNTERSVILLE – The turnaround has been something to behold.