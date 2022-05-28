4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

Great home that site in the Campbell Farms Community in Concord .20 Acres lot. Built in 2021, LIKE NEW owned less than a year old...Home features 2.5 baths , 4 bedrooms and attached garage. Well-thought-out floor plan that offers lots of space and a modern design with lots of natural light. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area, great for entertaining friends or family. Upstairs the bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with great closet space. All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer & Dryer. More photos to come, image shown is from builder (Ryan Homes Birch Floor Plan)