Welcome home! Stunning manicured lawn gives this home great curb appeal and is located on a cul de sac. Upon entry the two story light filled foyer flows to the large dining room! Recently remodeled kitchen boasts white cabinets, HUGE island, stainless appliances to include a gas cooktop and double wall oven and gorgeous backsplash! This gem features an open floorplan as the kitchen is open to the spacious family room which features a fireplace. Desirable owners suite on the main level and bath has been updated with granite countertops with dual sinks, relaxing soaking tub and walk in shower! Upstairs you will find the secondary rooms, another full bath and large loft with sky lights! Enjoy your beautiful park like backyard from your patio with pergola. Fenced backyard also includes storage shed. Fantastic location- close to shops and dining!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000
