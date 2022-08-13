4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $389,900

Newer construction in the highly desirable Pendleton neighborhood of Concord. Open floor plan main level with spacious family room, upgraded LVP flooring, large kitchen with oversized island. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms, including primary suite/bath and additional shared bathroom. Conveniently located upstairs laundry! One of the larger lots in Pendleton, this home features a large backyard with privacy fence and patio (Property extends beoynd the fence) . 8 years remaining on structural warranty from the builder. Your buyers will not want to miss this move in ready home!