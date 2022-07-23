4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $389,900

Excellent Central Location, Move in Ready and Has LAND (NO HOA)! This like-NEW 2020-built ranch with open floor plan and split bedrooms is tucked away on 1.49 acres. Outdoor entertainers rejoice: take a refreshing dip in the 30 ft pool with plenty of deck space for lounging and grilling out. Nature abounds in the backyard featuring 1 acre or so of wooded area to explore and make your own. Spacious primary suite features a dual vanity and a large walk-in, glass enclosed shower with 2 shower heads. Another full bath was added to a secondary bedroom offering an additional private suite. Kitchen features stainless appliances and welcoming bar seating area and the fridge stays! New large 12'x28' outbuilding included! Located just 7 minutes from I-85 & around 36 Minutes from uptown Charlotte. Concord Mills, Carolina Mall, Afton Ridge & Atrium Hospital all are located within 15 Minutes, and for the golfers, Cabarrus Country Club is only 6 Min away.