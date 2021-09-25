 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $398,000

This gorgeous 1.5 floors is a perfect combination of cozy and modern. The open floor concept makes it perfect for entertaining and the spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a huge island with beautiful quartz countertops. The majority of the home is on the main floor but there is a bedroom with a full bathroom on the upper floor which will make your guests feel welcomed and comfortable. Come be part of a community with resort style amenities and top rated schools ( the elementary and middle schools are located inside the neighborhood). Book your appointment today, tis home wont last!

