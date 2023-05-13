Back on Market No fault to seller!! Come see this lovely move-in ready home in Cabarrus County. Assumable loan if qualified. Home offers an open floor plan with neutral paint, plentiful natural and recessed lighting, luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas. Kitchen features white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large island with storage and seating, pantry and adjacent dining area. Family room is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Flex room could make an ideal office for those working from home or playroom. Spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite that includes a vanity with dual sinks and shower. Three secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large laundry room to complete the upper level. Finished 2 Car garage with MyQ Garage Technology and backyard with patio. Google Nest thermostats. Home is still under builders 10-year structural warranty and still 1 more year of warranty on all appliances.