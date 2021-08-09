4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $400,000

Lovely move in ready 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home on almost 3 acres! Fenced in private back yard with a large deck. This home has been meticulously cared for inside and out. All new gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet and fresh paint throughout out the whole house in 2020. Lots of windows allowing an abundance of natural light. Newly remodeled beautiful stone fireplace in the great room. Remodeled kitchen with new countertops, painted cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have all been updated with new showers, tubs, countertops and painted cabinets. Master bathroom's tub was removed and replaced with a new large shower. The upstairs AC blower motor and computer control module was replaced in 2020. The downstairs AC unit was replaced in 2020. Truly a move in ready home!