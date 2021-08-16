4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $404,900

Beautiful two story home with a relaxing outdoor patio area. Kitchen features granite counter tops and a newer dishwasher. New carpet on stairs and hardwood floors upstairs. The roof was replaced in 2020 and the hot water heater is commercial grade and is only 2 years old. The outdoor patio has a bar, fireplace, and a built-in gas grill. Owner has rock to complete the outdoor fireplace and grill. The garage has been closed in, but can be converted back to a 2 car garage at the buyers expense. Home comes with a one year home warranty. Convenient to Hwy 49, Hwy 601, and I-85. Close to Cabarrus Arena, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Concord Mills. Also a short drive to Badin Lake & Lake Tillery.