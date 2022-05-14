4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $415,000

MOVE-IN READY! Built in 2021, this is as close to new construction as you can get! Say hello to your beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, complete with a 2 car garage and located in the growing community of Campbell Farms. Downstairs features a bright, open concept living space with upgraded LVP floors throughout. Ideal for entertaining and gatherings, the great room flows smoothly into the kitchen and dining area. Upstairs features a spacious primary bedroom with en suite bath and a pair of walk-in closets. Additionally, you’ll find 3 additional bedrooms (2 of which have walk-ins), a flexible loft space, full hall bath with dual vanity, and separate laundry room. Step outside onto the large backyard that’s fully enclosed with a 6’ high privacy fence. All kitchen appliances, washer, and dryer included. The sellers desire a closing date of June 22nd or later. PLEASE CONTACT CHRISTOPHER CRAIG WITH ALL QUESTIONS AND OFFERS.